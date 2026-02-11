South Africa edge Afghanistan in double super over T20 clash

Afghanistan were bowled out for 187, matching South Africa’s 187-6 total in regulation play. The first super over also ended level, with both sides scoring 18 runs in a tense exchange, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The contest was finally decided in a second sudden-death super over, with South Africa sealing victory off the final ball.

South Africa piled on 23 runs in their second super over. Afghanistan then lost a wicket off the second delivery of their reply, leaving Rahmanullah Gurbaz needing four sixes from four balls to snatch an unlikely win.

Gurbaz responded in sensational fashion, smashing Keshav Maharaj for three towering sixes. A wide on the fifth ball left Afghanistan requiring six runs to win, while a boundary would have forced a third super over. Under immense pressure, Maharaj delivered a wide yorker that Gurbaz struck straight to David Miller at point as he attempted another boundary, ending the contest.

Earlier, Afghanistan — semi-finalists in 2024 — had lost to New Zealand, dealing a heavy blow to their hopes of progressing from the group.

“The boys did an amazing job, especially with the way they started with the bat,” said Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. “To restrict them under 190 was amazing. So, so unlucky to be part of a losing team.”

It was South Africa’s second victory of the tournament. New Zealand also have two wins and lead the group on net run rate.

“There’s areas we can improve,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram. “Small little phases, and it adds up to a lot in this format. You need to win games like this.”

Earlier in the chase, Gurbaz had powered Afghanistan with a superb 42-ball 84. They needed 13 runs off the final over with one wicket remaining. After Kagiso Rabada bowled two no-balls and a wide, and Noor Ahmad struck a six, Afghanistan required two runs from three deliveries.

However, when Noor attempted a second run that would have secured victory, Fazalhaq Farooqi was run out at the non-striker’s end, leaving the scores tied and forcing the super overs.

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who claimed 3-26 in four overs, was named player of the match.

“I’ve lost so much weight today,” Ngidi joked. “Never been that stressed in my life in a cricket game. Happy to come out on the winning side.”

Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) anchored South Africa’s innings, sharing a 114-run partnership for the second wicket.