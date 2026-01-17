Woman killed as storms batter eastern Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman died after her car was struck by a falling tree south of Sydney, as powerful storms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Australia’s east coast on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 90 km south of central Sydney shortly before 4 p.m. local time. The female driver died at the scene, a male front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries, and two rear-seat passengers were unharmed, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Severe thunderstorms across New South Wales caused flash flooding in northern Sydney and delayed flights at Sydney Airport. The State Emergency Service (SES) reported hundreds of calls for help and rescued four people from floodwaters.

SES Superintendent Matt Kirby warned that heavy rain would continue through Sunday and urged residents to avoid driving through floodwaters and be cautious of falling trees. Authorities also closed Sydney beaches due to dangerous swells, advising the public to stay away from exposed shorelines.

