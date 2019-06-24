AWAUK and Irada Aghamaliyeva presents: Career Workshop and Networking event

+ ↺ − 16 px

One more event organized by Azerbaijani ladies professionals was held in London last week. The topic of event was following: “How to accelerate in your career a

Let us remind that AWAUK Committee is organizing cultural, networking, “get together” events on a monthly basis for Azerbaijani ladies and friends of Association. The speaker of this month was Irada Aghamaliyeva who is leading diversity and inclusiveness at a multinational company in the Middle East.

Irada is leading diversity and inclusiveness initiatives including gender diversity, cultural agility, inclusive leadership and new ways of working such as flexible working for more than 5000 people across 14 countries in the Middle East and North Africa. She is passionate about mentoring women on the important skills for future work including cultural agility, resilience, sustainable working behaviors, and creativity. Irada holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical technology engineering from State Oil Academy, Azerbaijan and Master’s degree in Human Resource Management at Middlesex University, UK. She’s a certified MBTI (Myers Briggs Type Indicator) coach, intercultural intelligence certified practitioner and mindfulness trainer.

During the event, Irada had shared her thoughts on the key skills and behaviors required to get to the leadership position within today’s organizations. She referred to the emotional intelligence as the main differentiation for the future of work and how we need to learn to be culturally intelligent, agile and have an entrepreneurship mindset to bring innovation regardless where we work. She also shared her experience in working across different countries and people with different backgrounds, religions, and culture. “I never felt respected that much as a woman, while working in different countries as much as when I am in the Middle East”- she broke the stereotypes that people have in mind about the working in Muslim Countries as a female.

“While working in London I was given more freedom and empowerment to manage my work without micromanagement. Trust was given rather than earned. I felt that I can make a decision and take all accountability when it was required.” she commented on the benefits of working in the UK. She also shared her personal story of burning out at work and the importance of personal well being. “In one of my project, I only slept about 4 hours daily and didn’t exercise or eat properly and had a lot of stress at work. As a conclusion, I had a “massive burnout” and panic attacks which led me to review my life habits and the way I approach my work.” She asked everyone to think about their work-life balance and habits before focusing on their careers.

The event was following by “Q&A” session, networking between members of AWAUK and participants.

