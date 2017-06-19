AZAL aircraft returns to Beijing Airport
- 19 Jun 2017 21:02
The passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), flying from Beijing to Baku returned to the airport of Shoudu due to a technical reason, APA reports.
According to the press service of the airlines, after the take-off, the commander of the Boeing 767 aircraft made a decision to return and at 23:28 Baku time made a successful landing.
There were 170 passengers and 11 crew members on board. Landing passed in a normal mode.
News.Az