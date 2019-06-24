AZAL, Baku 2019 Summer EYOF Operations Committee sign partnership agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Baku 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Operations Committee have signed a partnership agreement.

Under the contract, Azerbaijan Airlines have become the official air carrier of EYOF Baku 2019.

The agreement was signed between the president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Jahangir Asgarov and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Republic of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov.

Azad Rahimov hailed the great importance of establishing partnership with such a prestigious and reliable company as Azerbaijan Airlines.

“People visiting Azerbaijan get their first impressions as soon as they board the plane. Therefore, it is our responsibility to make athletes, technical crew and fans have pleasant experience in our country right from the start. Safety is one of the most important factors required to achieve this. We are confident that AZAL will successfully carry out this responsibility, providing its professional services to the guests of our country.”

President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov highlighted the success of Azerbaijan in hosting prestigious events, including the ones related to sport, in recent years.

“As a flag carrier of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we are delighted to become partners of EYOF Baku 2019. We have a wide experience in international sport events, such as Inaugural European Games, Formula 1, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, UEFA Europa League Final and many others. We are confident that guests visiting our city for the 15th Summer EYOF will enjoy high-quality services delivered by AZAL,” he said.

The EYOF will feature 7 days of competition in 10 sports such as artistic gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, which will be staged in 12 competition venues, all of which are already existing, making this edition of the EYOF also one of the most sustainable. Wrestling will join the programme for the first time in the EYOF history.

Over 3,600 athletes and team officials are expected to take part in EYOF Baku 2019, assisted by 2,500 volunteers.

