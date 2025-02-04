Azal flight J2-8243: What went wrong? Investigation uncovers new details

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brief of the preliminary report of the investigation conducted in accordance with the requirements of Annex 13 to the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, regarding the accident involving an Embraer 190 aircraft of “Azerbaijan Hava Yollari” CJSC, near Aktau Airport, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 in the state registry and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russian Federation, crashed near Aktau Airport in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the aviation accident, two crew members (the captain and the co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers lost their lives. Despite the human casualties and injuries, during an emergency landing performed, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and attendants. Following the receipt of information about the emergency landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan, necessary search and rescue operations were immediately carried out, and survivors were evacuated and provided medical assistance.

In accordance with Annex 13 of the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, to which both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are parties, Kazakhstan, as the state of occurrence, initiated the investigation.

The purpose of this investigation is to achieve the objectives related to ensuring aviation safety and security and not determining individuals responsible for the accident. The outcome of the investigation will, in line with international aviation regulations, identify the objective causes of the accident and propose to ICAO and other stakeholders recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Republic of Azerbaijan, as the State of Registry and State of the Operator, participated in the investigation. Azerbaijani representatives were involved in all stages of the investigation, including conducting a site inspection, recording facts, providing photo and video evidence, and participating in the data retrieval from the aircraft’s “black boxes” (CVFDR devices) at the Aviation Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) in Brazil. Additionally, they were involved in the collection of other relevant information and evidences.

It should be noted that the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) records radio transmissions and sounds from the cockpit, such as pilot voices and other noises, while the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) tracks key flight parameters such as time, altitude, speed, heading, and position of the aircraft. The Embraer 190-100 IGW aircraft was equipped with two CVFDR devices combining both functions.

According to ICAO requirements, the state investigating the accident should submit an initial factual report to ICAO and the interested parties within 30 days. The investigation commission formed in Kazakhstan has involved Azerbaijani representatives in the preparation of the mentioned report. The preliminary report confirmed the following facts:

1. On December 25, 2024, the Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and owned by “Azerbaijan Hava Yollari” CJSC (Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)), was fully airworthy when it started its flight and while operating to Grozny. These airworthiness conditions, including operation of the flight control systems, were confirmed by FDR data.

2. Both engines of the aircraft were operational up until the accident. This information is confirmed by the FDR records.

3. The aircraft lost GPS signals in the airspace of the Russian Federation, also experiencing the same failure above Grozny Airport.

4. Due to adverse weather conditions the aircraft unsuccessfully attempted to land in Grozny two times, and then the captain decided to return to Baku. Following this decision, the (CVR) recorded two external noises, occurring with 24 seconds interval, over Grozny.

5. Analysis of the CVR and FDR data showed that, 4 seconds after the first external noise the 3rd hydraulic system failed, followed by the failure of the 1st hydraulic system 6 seconds later, and the 2nd hydraulic system 21 seconds later.

6. Numerous through and blind damages were found on the fuselage, photos and video recordings were taken. The number of such damages were particularly high in the AFT part of the aircraft, including the vertical and horizontal stabilizers. Moreover, some of them were found in the left wing, and the left engine.

7. It was recorded that the damages in the fuselage were caused by foreign objects. No evidence of a bird strike was noted in the preliminary report.

8. Foreign objects that did not belong to the aircraft structure were discovered in the wreckage damages, and photos of these objects were made available to the public in the preliminary report. Additional expert examinations will be carried out to determine the exact origin of these objects.

9. At 05:13:32 the aircraft lost primary flight controls, at 05:21:42 the coordinating air traffic controller conveyed to Grozny ATC the information on “Kovyor” special operation.

10. No information relating to an explosion of the oxygen cylinders is included in the report.

Photographs, audio transcripts, and digital recordings confirming facts listed above are provided in the preliminary report text.

According to the ICAO requirements under the Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the accident shall be prepared within one year from the date of the accident. Relevant work on drafting the final report has already started involving Kazakhstan and other states participating in the investigation.

