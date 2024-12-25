News.az
AZAL suspends flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala
25 Dec 2024 18:22
Azerbaijan
Until the investigation process is completed, flights of Azerbaijan Airlines on the Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku routes are suspended, AZAL said,
News.az
reports.
It was reported that flights on other routes are carried out in regular mode according to the schedule.
News.Az
Azerbaijan Airlines
Baku-Grozny-Baku
Baku-Makhachkala-Baku
