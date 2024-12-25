Yandex metrika counter

AZAL suspends flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala

Until the investigation process is completed, flights of Azerbaijan Airlines on the Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku routes are suspended, AZAL said, News.az reports.

It was reported that flights on other routes are carried out in regular mode according to the schedule.

News.Az 

