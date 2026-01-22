AZAL teams up with Accelya to modernize airline retail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, has partnered with global airline technology provider Accelya to implement New Distribution Capability (NDC) solutions, marking a major step in modernizing the carrier’s digital retail strategy.

Under the agreement, AZAL will introduce Accelya’s FLX Select platform to transform how airline fares and ancillary services are created, distributed, and sold through indirect channels such as travel agencies and online booking platforms. The move is designed to improve offer transparency, speed up product launches, and ensure consistent content across all partner networks, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The FLX Select solution will also provide AZAL with direct connectivity to global travel sellers and aggregators, reducing reliance on traditional distribution systems and avoiding complex technical integrations. This is expected to make airline offers more relevant for passengers while improving efficiency for travel partners.

FLX Select operates as part of Accelya’s FLX ONE platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, delivering scalable and secure cloud-based solutions for modern airline retailing. Industry research firm T2RL reports that Accelya currently supports nearly half of global NDC transactions, highlighting its leading role in airline digital transformation.

AZAL’s partnership with Accelya reflects Azerbaijan’s broader push to modernize its aviation sector and enhance the passenger booking experience through advanced travel technology.

News.Az