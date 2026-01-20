FlyDubai jet diverts to Baku over technical issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

A FlyDubai passenger aircraft en route from Dubai to Kazan made an unscheduled landing in Baku due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 737 landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 00:04 local time on Monday. AZAL noted that the landing took place under standard operating conditions, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

Airport services were swiftly deployed, and all actions were carried out in line with international aviation safety protocols, the airline added.

News.Az