Azay Guliyev re-elected as OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group chairman

At the 6th meeting of the Silk Road Support Group, held within the 28th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Azay Guliyev has been re-elected as Group Chairman, APA reports.

Filippo Lombardi and Stefana Miladinovic have been elected as Deputy Chairmen of the Silk Road Support Group.

According to the report, issues on the future activity and events of Silk Road Support Group have been discussed.

