Azerbaijan, Bulgaria affirm readiness to further expand partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations based on strategic partnership, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.They expressed their readiness to step up efforts to further strengthen the partnership in various domains, especially in energy, agriculture, tourism, transport, infrastructure, innovations and mutual investments.The two underlined that the transition of Azerbaijani natural gas from the Southern Gas Corridor to Bulgaria through the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector, growing cooperation in the field of energy, including green energy, and the joint efforts within the "Solidarity Ring" project also made a significant contribution to bilateral relations.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the political consultations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in terms of maintaining a continuous political dialogue.The minister also informed his counterpart about the current situation and the realities in the region during the post-conflict period and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.During the meeting, the parties also stressed the importance of intensifying political dialogue between the two countries to identify new promising areas of cooperation and enhancing cooperation within international organizations, including inter-parliamentary ties.The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest including regional ones.

News.Az