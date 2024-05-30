Azerbaijan, Iran mull bilateral agreements reached

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazarpash have had a phone call to discuss ways of implementing agreements between the two countries.

During the phone call, Mustafayev expressed condolences on the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials in a helicopter crash on 19 May, News.Az.Bazarpash thanked Azerbaijan for sending a delegation to attend the funeral ceremony in Tehran.The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the meeting of the two countries' presidents during the opening ceremony of the Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex.

