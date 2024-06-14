Azerbaijan, Serbia hold cooperation-stretching talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev received a delegation headed by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia Bratislav Gašić, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, on June 14, News.az reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry.

With a warm welcome, Mustafayev congratulated Minister Gašić on his new appointment and expressed satisfaction to see representatives of a friendly and partner country in Azerbaijan.Furthermore, Mustafayev emphasized the special role of the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries, noted the existence of close cooperation in the sphere of the defense industry, as well as in many other directions, and expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the transfer of new technologies, as well as partnership in the spheres of joint production.

News.Az