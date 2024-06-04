Azerbaijan, UAE set to implement new green energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates Masdar company have inked agreements on green energy projects with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW.

The signing ceremony occurred during the visit to Baku of UAE Minister of Industry and High Technologies, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who also chairs Masdar, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.In particular, "Addendum to the investment agreement" was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Azerenerji OJSC and Masdar Company of the United Arab Emirates on Bilasuvar solar power plant (SPP) with capacity of 445 MW, Neftchala SPP with capacity of 315 MW and Absheron wind power plant (AWP) with capacity of 240 MW (in Garadagh),The Garadagh wind farm project itself, the energy purchase and sale agreement, the agreement "On connection to the power transmission network" and the "Land lease agreement" were also approved.The documents were signed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Azerenerji President Baba Rzayev on the Azerbaijani side, and Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Jamil Al Ramahi on the Masdar side.The parties also discussed the participation of both state companies in the extractive sector of the two countries and cooperation within COP29.

News.Az