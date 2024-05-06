Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to co-op in compulsory health insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency Zaur Aliyev and Executive Director of the Fund Zohid Ermatov.It was noted that the memorandum provided for the implementation of joint measures to improve the compulsory medical insurance system.“The introduction of compulsory medical insurance in Uzbekistan is being carried out in stages in several regions. From 2025, compulsory medical insurance will be applied throughout the territory of Uzbekistan,” reads the message.

