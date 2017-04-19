Azerbaijan: 62 killed, 212 injured in emergencies since early 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has publicized the statistics of the emergencies recorded since the beginning of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2017, 31 explosions hit the country, which is 48 percent or 10 explosions more compared to 2016. The explosion killed 7 people and injured 42 others, the ministry told APA.

The ministry has sent firefighting teams 2,204 times to tackle the fires upon the requests made during the reporting period. The fires killed 24 people and left 64 injured. The fatalities are 41 percent or 7 person more compared to the past period and the injured are 121 percent or 35 people more in comparison.

During the first quarter of 2017, a total of 2,269 natural and anthropogenic accidents have occurred in the country – 38 percent of 625 accidents more as compared to the past period. 31 people were killed and 106 others injured in the natural and anthropogenic accidents. The ministry’s rescuers saved the lives of 21 people and evacuated 376 others.

News.Az

