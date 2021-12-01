Azerbaijan adds 1,795 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 1,967 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on December 1.

The overall confirmed cases have reached 590,113 with 556,716 recoveries, and 7,884 deaths. Currently, 25,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,565 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,551,849 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az