Azerbaijan administers nearly 33,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

Some 33,482 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,594 citizens received the first dose, 4,457 – the second dose and 25,431 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,407,447 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,175,536 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,684,670 people - the second dose and 1,547,241 people booster dose.

News.Az