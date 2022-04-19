Azerbaijan again calls on int’l organizations to react to pollution of Okhchuchay River by Armenia

Azerbaijan again calls on int’l organizations to react to pollution of Okhchuchay River by Armenia

International organizations must react sharply to the pollution of the Okhchuchay River by Armenia, Umayra Taghiyeva, head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Taghiyeva said the ministry regularly informs international organizations about this issue.

She noted that the Armenian side continues to pollute the river with heavy metals.

“The river is polluted by wastewater from Armenia's Gafan and Gajaran copper-molybdenum plants. Wastewater is discharged directly into the river without treatment, which leads to contamination of the river with heavy metals. High levels of contamination of the river with heavy metals lead to the destruction of the river's ecosystem and the destruction of bio-resources living there,” the ministry official added.

