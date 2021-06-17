Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" exercises
- 17 Jun 2021 20:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162342
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-air-force-to-take-part-in-anatolian-eagle-2021-exercises-1 Copied
The flight and technical staff, as well as aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, have left for Konya, Turkey to participate in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will be involved in the exercises that will start on June 21.