Azerbaijan Airlines flights depart from Baku to Moscow after airspace opening – UPDATED

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed its Baku-Moscow flights after the reopening of airspace over Moscow.

Flight J2-807 to Vnukovo and J2-181 to Domodedovo both departed at 12:25 and 12:35, respectively, News.Az reports, citing AZAL.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced delays on its Baku-Moscow route, specifically flights J2-807 (Vnukovo) and J2-181 (Domodedovo), following the closure of airspace over Moscow.

The airline stated that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure flight safety and will keep passengers informed about any updates, News.Az reports.

AZAL also emphasized that passengers on delayed flights are being provided with necessary services in accordance with the airline's policies.

News.Az