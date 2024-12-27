Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to three more Russian cities

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the suspension of flights to three additional Russian cities.

The suspended routes include flights to Nizhny Novgorod, Vladikavkaz, and Saratov, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.This move follows earlier decisions to halt flights to other Russian destinations , amid growing safety concerns.The suspensions are part of a broader measure initiated by Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency, which also includes the cancellation of flights from Baku to several Russian airports starting December 28, 2024. This decision comes after a preliminary investigation into the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft, which was operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny. The investigation indicated that physical and technical interference was the cause of the crash, prompting concerns over flight safety risks.Previously, on December 25, AZAL also suspended flights to Grozny and Makhachkala. The impacted Russian destinations now include Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, and Samara.

