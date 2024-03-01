Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Albania sign visa waiver agreement

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania have signed an agreement on the mutual elimination of the visa requirements for persons holding regular international passports, News.Az reports. 

The document was signed by Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Besart Kadia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania.

