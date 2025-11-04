Azerbaijan, Algeria reaffirm commitment to deepening partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf have reaffirmed the strong friendship between their countries.

During Bayramov’s visit to Algiers on Tuesday, the two ministers held a comprehensive and constructive bilateral meeting to discuss expanding cooperation across a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, energy, trade, investment, education, and culture. They emphasized their shared interest in exploring new avenues for collaboration, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, based on common principles and mutual support.

Both ministers expressed their commitment to further deepening the Azerbaijan–Algeria partnership, aiming to contribute to peace, development, and prosperity in their regions and beyond.

