Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on oil and gas cooperation

Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas field, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is paying a visit to Algeria, and Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab.

The memorandum envisages cooperation on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons on land and in the sea, the development of hydrocarbon projects, the petrochemical industry, marketing, transportation, and the distribution of energy products.

The two countries plan to establish a joint working group to ensure the implementation of issues arising from the memorandum.

