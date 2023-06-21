Azerbaijan allocates about $4.1 billion per year for social needs and employment: Minister

Azerbaijan allocates about $4.1 billion per year for social needs and employment: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion) per year are allocated for social needs and employment in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the Human Resources Summit 2023, News.Az reports.

"Within the framework of self-employment, 62,000 business enterprises were created. Azerbaijan's economy is developing dynamically. Employment is also a bridge between the economy and the education system. We need to find a common line between human resources and the labor market," he said.

The Human Resources Summit 2023 Forum kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.

News.Az