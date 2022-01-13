Azerbaijan allows entry for nationals of three more countries

Citizens of three more countries namely Jordan, the Republic of Cyprus, and Ukraine, including citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, and stateless persons are allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, News.Az reports.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made the necessary amendments to the resolution on the “Measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove several restrictions.”

Thus, the number of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air has reached 66.

