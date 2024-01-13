Azerbaijan always stands by fraternal Türkiye in fight against terrorism: Defense Minister

Azerbaijan always stands by fraternal Türkiye in the fight against terrorism, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said in a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov extended his condolences over the death of Turkish servicemen in a treacherous terrorist attack in northern Iraq.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces as a result of a treacherous attack by members of a terrorist organization in the area of Pençe-Kilit (Claw-Lock) counter-terrorism operations on January 12 of the current year. Your grief is our grief too,” he said.

Minister Hasanov stated that Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

“We always stand by the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support them,” he said.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace,” added the minister.

