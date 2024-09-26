Azerbaijan and Angola seek opportunities for bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with his Angolan counterpart Téte António on the margins of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).Describing the collaboration with African countries as an integral part of the country's foreign policy, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that opportunities for cooperation with many African countries, including Angola, emerged during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.The sides highlighted the importance of utilizing the mechanism of political consultations in terms of discussing the prospects for the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Angola in the economic and trade, as well as humanitarian spheres.The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az