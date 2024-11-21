Azerbaijan and Chile discuss cooperation within International Transport Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Chile explored cooperation within the International Transport Forum framework, according to Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, on X, News.az reports.

"We met with Chile's Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Juan Carlos Munoz, who is visiting our country. We exchanged views on determining priorities related to the forum, which Azerbaijan will chair next year, and learning from Chile's experience in this regard," Nabiyev noted.

News.Az