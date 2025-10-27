Azerbaijan and China discuss new projects to boost green energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China are holding discussions on the implementation of projects under their comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

At a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC), Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s policy of expanding renewable energy development for both domestic use and export. He also noted ongoing efforts to establish “green energy zones” and deepen cooperation with Chinese companies in this field, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Shahbazov said the broad-based partnership with CEEC would give new impetus to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy drive. He also underlined the importance of studies jointly conducted with the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) to assess the potential for integrating new capacities into the national power grid and to establish a “Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development.”

The minister commended the company’s role in the construction and equipment of solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW in Bilasuvar and Neftchala.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on electricity transmission projects linking Azerbaijan, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe, as well as discussions on potential areas for future cooperation with CEEC.

News.Az