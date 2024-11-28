Azerbaijan and Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with a delegation led by Aklilu Tadesse, Ethiopia's State Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, News.az reports citing Report .

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of realizing the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. They explored opportunities for partnership in areas such as trade, investment, and green energy, said the Ministry of Economy.To support the development of relations, the officials highlighted the need to expand the legal framework, organize business events involving business entities, and exchange experiences in areas of mutual interest.Azerbaijan and Ethiopia also discussed the possibility of Ethiopia benefiting from Azerbaijan's expertise in the field of industrial parks and the development of cooperation between business circles.

News.Az