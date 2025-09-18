Azerbaijan and EU discuss ongoing cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with visiting European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos.

The meeting focused on existing cooperation issues and plans between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU). The importance of contacts between leaders in strengthening relations was emphasized, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to further expand cooperation in energy security, transport routes, and renewable energy. The significance of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in addressing environmental issues and combating climate change was also noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the EU Commissioner in detail about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period.

They expressed special satisfaction with the agreements reached during the historic meeting held last month in Washington. Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of regional normalization and the peace process, will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az