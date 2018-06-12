Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and India cancel visa regime for diplomats

The Azerbaijani-Indian agreement of the introduction of a visa free travel regime for for some categories of citizens was approved during today's meeting, Azerbaijan's Milli Mejlis reported.

It was specified that the document provides for the abolition of visas for individuals holding valid diplomatic, official and service passports.

The agreement was discussed in the parliament and then approved.

