Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Iran mull trade turnover

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Iran mull trade turnover
Source: News.Az

“We discussed increasing the trade turnover between the two countries,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The work of the economic commissions is commendable. Trade turnover amounted to $650 million in 2024 and $520 million in 2025. This does not reflect the actual potential of the two countries, and we exchanged views on increasing this volume,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      