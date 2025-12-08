Azerbaijan and Iran mull trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We discussed increasing the trade turnover between the two countries,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The work of the economic commissions is commendable. Trade turnover amounted to $650 million in 2024 and $520 million in 2025. This does not reflect the actual potential of the two countries, and we exchanged views on increasing this volume,” he added.

News.Az