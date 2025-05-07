Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Iraq discuss boosting interparliamentary ties

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Iraq discuss boosting interparliamentary ties

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, during his visit to Baghdad.

The parties discussed expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening political dialogue, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also explored broader collaboration in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

The sides emphasized the importance of sustainable institutional ties based on mutual respect and historical friendship.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      