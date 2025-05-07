Azerbaijan and Iraq discuss boosting interparliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, during his visit to Baghdad.

The parties discussed expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening political dialogue, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also explored broader collaboration in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

The sides emphasized the importance of sustainable institutional ties based on mutual respect and historical friendship.

