Azerbaijan and Israel discuss economic cooperation and perspective projects

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Azerbaijani Minister wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

“During the meeting with the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen, we expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of the relations between our countries, as well as discussed the current state of the economic cooperation and perspective projects,” the tweet reads.

News.Az