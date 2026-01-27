Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign MoU on autism cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Autism Association and the Kazakhstan National Autism Association have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration.

The agreement aims to facilitate experience sharing in autism treatment, the implementation of joint projects, and the development of rehabilitation, training, and social support programs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was signed during an international event organized by the Autism Federation of Turkic States in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Vugar Iskandarov, Honorary President of the Azerbaijan Autism Association; Sona Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Association; and Elnur Mammadli, President of the Autism Federation of Turkic States.

Participants at the event also adopted resolutions focused on enhancing regional cooperation and better integrating individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) into society.

