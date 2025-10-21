Azerbaijan and Latvia explore IT sector cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Latvia are exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

“Latvia and Azerbaijan can achieve mutual benefits in the ICT sector,” said Katrīna Zariņa, the newly appointed chair of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), during the “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan Business Forum & Gala Event” in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting the growing trade ties between the two countries, Zariņa added: “We see that Azerbaijan is actively seeking opportunities and is increasingly investing in non-oil sectors. In recent years, we have gained extensive experience in information and communication technologies, as well as in sustainable development and environmental protection. I think these areas are also of interest to Azerbaijani companies, and we can achieve mutual benefits for all parties involved.”

News.Az