Azerbaijan and Oman explore boosting economic ties

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Oman’s Minister of Economy Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri met in Muscat on Thursday to discuss strategies for strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Both sides emphasised that the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Oman, built on mutual trust, provide a solid foundation for expanding trade and economic cooperation, Jabbarov said on his X account, News.Az reports.

They highlighted the importance of enhancing the legal and contractual framework to advance joint economic activities, including the creation of an Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, an Investment Working Group, and a Joint Azerbaijan–Oman Business Council.

The ministers also explored opportunities for deepening cooperation in sectors such as renewable and conventional energy, transport, logistics, tourism, and other areas.

