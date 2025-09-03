Azerbaijan and Palestine discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 3, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Ahmed Metani, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission, News.Az reports.

Mentioning the friendly and brotherly relations between the two peoples built on shared values, the sides emphasized the importance of relations between the two states over the past period and the mutual support within the international framework.

Ambassador Ahmed Metani expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support to the Palestinian people, as well as efforts in resolving the conflict. He particularly recalled his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and shared his positive impressions.

The sides also explored inter-parliamentary relations, particularly joint interaction within international parliamentary organizations. They hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities within the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az