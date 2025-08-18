Azerbaijani, Ukrainian parliamentary speakers talk interparliamentary cooperation over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a telephone conversation with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, the speakers discussed the interparliamentary cooperation, praising the existing relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

The discussions explored the ways to boost the interparliamentary ties amid the development of bilateral relations across all domains, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits. In this vein, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova invited Ruslan Stefanchuk to visit Azerbaijan.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the interparliamentary relations through joint efforts both bilaterally and internationally.

News.Az