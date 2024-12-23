Azerbaijan and Serbia explore opportunities for strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his working visit to Serbia, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Ana Brnabić, the Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the development of the existing strategic partnership and the interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia.The sides hailed the current level of strategic partnership relations based on mutual respect, trust, and international law.The parties noted the importance of enhancing cooperation on a bilateral basis, as well as within international parliamentary platforms. In this regard, the sides praised the activity of interparliamentary friendship groups.Speaker Ana Brnabić expressed her gratitude for Azerbaijan’s unequivocal support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia, and commended the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect. The Speaker of the Serbian parliament also expressed her appreciation for the mutual support provided within international organizations, the UN, and the Council of Europe.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Speaker of the Serbian parliament about the outcomes of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Azerbaijan this year, stressing the importance of the agreement on the new climate finance target and the successes achieved in other spheres in the global climate agenda.FM Bayramov wished Serbia success in its preparations for the upcoming Expo 2027, describing this event as an indicator of Serbia’s growing importance.The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az