Azerbaijan and Serbia explore ways to strengthen economic partnership

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, held a video conference meeting with Adrijana Mesarović, Serbia’s Minister of Economy.

During the meeting, the two outlined the flourishing Azerbaijan-Serbia relations and political and economic ties, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and reliable partnership, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The parties also touched upon the multifaceted contractual and legal framework established between the two countries, which creates a solid foundation for enhancing the economic agenda and realizing its potential.

The sides then explored prospects for joint activities, opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investments, and industry, and further strengthen the economic partnership.

