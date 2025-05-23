Azerbaijan and South Korea discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 23, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Kang Kymgu, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the country.

Ambassador Kang Kymgu presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov during the meeting, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-Korea bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda.

During the meeting, which explored the state of cooperation in the economy, investments, humanitarian, education, tourism and other domains since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the sides emphasized the existence of potential areas in agriculture, high technologies, healthcare and other areas. The sides highlighted the importance of interaction within international platforms, especially during the country's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The ambassador stressed that the Korean side will actively engage in international exhibitions held in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, it was noted that the dual degree programs implemented between INHA University of the Republic of Korea and Baku Engineering University, as well as the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Industry and Innovations, stood out as crucial gains within the joint cooperation in higher education and vocational areas.

The parties also discussed Azerbaijan's climate diplomacy efforts, Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, and the key outcomes of the COP29.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also shared details on the history of the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, highlighting barriers such as territorial claims against the country in the Armenian constitution and the issue of the abolition of the Minsk Group.

The minister also provided insight into the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and Azerbaijan’s demining initiatives.

News.Az