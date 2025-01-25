Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore military education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry .

Army General Metin Gürak emphasized the positive impact of the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on advancing of the military cooperation, and expressed his confidence that the joint activities will be expanded hereinafter.The Deputy Minister of Defense expressed his sincere gratitude for the exceptional hospitality extended to him, highlighting the positive impressions gained from the held meetings.During the meeting, the sides had an extensive exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as on issues of common interest.

News.Az