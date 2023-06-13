Azerbaijan and Türkiye will act together in future cooperation and struggle - Turkish political scientist

“Azerbaijan and Türkiye will act together in future cooperation and struggle,” Turkish military and political scientist Abdullah Aghar told News.az.

According to him, making the first visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan by the re-elected President of Türkiye Receb Tayyib Erdogan is a state tradition.

“The heads of state of the Republic of Türkiye always visit their friends and brothers with great sensitivity. "- the political scientist noted.

News.Az