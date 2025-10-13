Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan seek closer cultural ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Nursahet Shirimov discussed ways to deepen cultural cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The talks took place on October 13 as part of the ongoing Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan, which will continue until October 15.

