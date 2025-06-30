Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore bilateral alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 30, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Bobur Usmanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on future steps and joint projects stemming from the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, preparations for reciprocal high-level visits, multilateral cooperation, and the upcoming 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports via the the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the strong, high-level interaction between the two countries’ leaders, the Intergovernmental Commission, and the political consultations mechanism in advancing the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, which is built on the principles of brotherhood and friendship.

The discussions also addressed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

