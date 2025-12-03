Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign joint emergency response plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Emergencies Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2026–2027.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Major General Botir Kudratkhodjaev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between the ministers on the sidelines of the 26th International Conference of Heads of Firefighting and Rescue Services of the member countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in Baku.

Kamaladdin Heydarov stressed that the deep-rooted bilateral relationship has reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance, thanks to the wise and forward-looking policy based on mutual trust between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He highlighted the expanding cooperation between the emergency ministries of both countries and noted that the new joint action plan would strengthen the exchange of expertise and elevate the partnership to a qualitatively new level.

Botir Kudratkhodjaev thanked Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the conference. He praised the current level of cooperation between the two ministries within the broader Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan partnership, which he described as strategic and allied. He also underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in ensuring the safety of the populations and territories of both countries.

The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az